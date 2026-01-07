SABC warns public against fake tv licence inspectors amid robbery scare.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued a warning to the public following the circulation of social media messages alleging that criminals are posing as SABC TV Licence inspectors to gain access to homes and carry out robberies.

In a statement released this week, the public broadcaster distanced itself from the alleged activities. It stressed that it does not conduct door-to-door inspections of television sets in private households.

Broadcaster confirms warning

“The SABC wishes to categorically state that it has not appointed any inspectors or officials to conduct physical inspections of television sets in households,” the broadcaster said.

The warning comes amid growing concern over criminals exploiting trusted institutions to deceive members of the public, particularly vulnerable households, into allowing them access to their homes.

The SABC urged members of the public to remain vigilant. And to also report anyone claiming to be an SABC rep or agent who attempts to enter a residence or premises. Such individuals, the broadcaster emphasised, do not represent the SABC. And they should be reported to the South African Police Service.

Unsolicited physical visits

According to the SABC, all communication with TV licence holders is conducted through official and secure channels. Not through unsolicited physical visits.

“Door-to-door inspections are not part of the SABC’s TV license enforcement processes,” the statement read.

The broadcaster further cautioned the public against sharing personal information or making payments to individuals claiming to be acting on behalf of the SABC outside of its recognised systems.

SABC Group Head of Communications, Mmoni Ngubane, confirmed the warning, She reiterated the organisation’s concern over the potential threat to public safety posed by such scams. She encouraged South Africans to verify any SABC-related communication through official platforms. And to treat any in-person approaches with suspicion.

Serious crimes on the increase

The warning adds to a growing list of alerts issued by institutions. This follows a trend where criminals increasingly use impersonation tactics to commit serious crimes. Authorities have repeatedly advised the public not to allow unknown individuals into their homes. Especially without proper verification.

Members of the public seeking clarity on TV Licence matters are advised to engage directly with official SABC channels. And to avoid responding to unverified messages circulating on social media.

