SACC slams pastors living lavish lifestyles at expense of poor congregants

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has raised concern over corruption within churches, with some pastors living in luxury while their congregants suffer in poverty.

SACC President Bishop Sithembele Sipuka said the church must not only speak out against corruption in government and business but must also confront the rot within its own walls.

“We have witnessed pastors living in mansions while congregations struggle in poverty. Church leaders demanding ‘seed offerings’ that promise miracles that never materialise. Denominational officials who misappropriate funds meant for community development, and churches that become family businesses rather than houses of worship,” said Sipuka.

He said this kind of behaviour turns faith into what he called spiritual extortion. This is especially when poor people are told that giving money will guarantee blessings.

Goes against the gospel

He emphasised that this is misleading, noting that it is not the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sipuka said such corruption damages the moral authority of the church.

“When it is also corrupt, its role as a beacon of goodness is discredited. And people’s hope in the church to overcome the cancer of corruption is eroded,” said Siphuka.

Sipuka also zoomed into recent allegations by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He claimed that high-ranking police officials, among them Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, are protecting criminal syndicates.

He called for a return to personal and public integrity, and urged the church to model honesty and justice.

Clericalism

“If the church calls for action against corrupt individuals in government and business, it must also apply to clergy who engage in corruption. Any suggestion for a different treatment would be nothing less than clericalism.”

The SACC is calling for a national campaign against corruption that is similar to efforts made during the fight against HIV and Aids. Sipuka said this must include workshops, rallies, and public education to fight what he called a spiritual battle between justice and greed.

“May this colloquium be more than a talking shop. May it be a moment of divine encounter. Where we hear God’s call to justice and respond with unwavering commitment. The children of this nation are watching. The [low-income earners] are waiting. History is recording. But most importantly, God is calling,” said Sipuka.

He said the SACC pledges to stand by whistle-blowers and promote accountability. To work with all sectors of society to reclaim the dream of a just and equal South Africa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content