Sacaa investigates Sunday’s deadly light aircraft crash

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has opened an investigation into the death of two people who were killed when a light aircraft crashed in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Sisa Majola, spokesperson for Sacaa, said the aircraft departed from the Grand Central Airport on a training exercise and was expected to land back at the same airport.

“On board the aircraft were two occupants who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage,” said Majola, noting that the incident has been reported to Sacaa’s accident and incident investigations division.

Majola said a preliminary report into the accident will be released in 30 days from the day of the accident. Early reports indicated that three people had died when the light aircraft crashed, however, only two were confirmed dead when the Emer-G-Meds crew arrived.

Gregory Critchley at Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre said: “It has been established that there were two persons on board and regrettably they were fatally injured.”

