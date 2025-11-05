SACP barred committee members from PEC meeting on disbanded KZN leadership

In a move said to be aimed at preventing ambiguity, the South African Communist Party (SACP) barred its central committee members from attending a special meeting that was called by the former provincial secretary of the communist party in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was called by Themba Mthembu (the outgoing provincial secretary) to explain the decision of the central committee to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) amid tensions over the party’s decision to independently contest the 2026 local government elections away from the ANC.

According to the letter sent to deployed and resident central committee (CC) members based in KZN, while Mthembu was not wrong to call the meeting to explain the decision to the PEC members who could not log in on Monday when the decision was communicated, the CC members wanted to be guided on whether to attend the meeting or not.

Directive from Secretary-General

In the end, they were told to stay away. Sunday World understands that all of them heeded the directive from Madala Masuku. He is the 1st deputy general secretary of the SACP. James Nxumalo, the former mayor of eThekwini, also heeded the call.

“Cde (comrade) Mthembu is within his rights to inform members of the now disbanded PEC who were not able to attend the meeting convened by the Secretariat last night, on the communication of the decision of the PB.

“As even implied by Cde Mthembu that the meeting is a special one intended to provide a report on recent organisational developments, which he provides optional choice for CC members attendance.

“To this end, the PS and the other members in attendance have requisite ability and capacity to handle the meeting and its purpose. CC members are advised not to attend the meeting scheduled for tonight. This in order to avoid ambiguity on the PB decision,” Masuku said in his letter.

Plans to lodge objection

According to Sunday World sources within the SACP, the meeting resolved that the PEC should continue with its work until it has been served with a formal letter by the CC to disband it.

Additionally, the sources said once the letter has been received, the disbanded PEC will lodge an objection.

“We will challenge this matter once we have received the letter,” one source said.

Mthembu and Alex Mashilo, the SACP spokesperson, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content