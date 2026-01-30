SACP, black farmers march to Union Buildings to demand reforms in agriculture

The South African Communist Party (SACP) joined the Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF) and more than 400 farmers on Thursday in the march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand in the memorandum concerning their fight for justice, systemic exclusion, exploitation, corruption, and neglect in the agricultural sector.

The famers, SACP and the ILF had initially marched to hand over the memorandum of demands to the Deputy President of South Africa, Paul Mashatile.

However, Mashatile was not available to take the memorandum. It was subsequently received by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli.

Black farmers marginalised

ILF, which focuses on developing community-based projects that are aimed at promoting specific social and political causes impacting local communities, stated in the memorandum that despite South Africa’s constitutional promises and repeated public commitments to food security, land reform, and rural development, black farmers continue to be marginalised.

The organisation demands immediate and decisive action to root out corruption in the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. This includes independent investigations into misallocation, redirection, and withholding of third-party funding and grants intended for black and emerging farmers.

It also demanded that the land should be secured fairly and equitably for black farmers and rural communities. This through accelerated redistribution of state and productively viable land. And it must prioritise women, youth, and farm workers.

Title deeds for reform beneficiaries

The ILF also said in its memorandum that government should expedite the issuance of title deeds to all rightful land reform beneficiaries. It demands an end to insecure tenure that hinders investment, access to credit, and sustainable farming.

The organisation stated that the government should provide full and sustained support to black farmers. This includes comprehensive training, infrastructure development (cottage, tractor, storage, irrigation and fencing), affordable inputs (animal feed, dipper, seeds, fertilisers, tractors, water writes and tools), climate-smart technologies, and guaranteed market access.

“Ensure transparent and equitable funding mechanisms. With direct allocation to deserving beneficiaries without bureaucratic delays or preferential treatment. Secure fair wages and decent working conditions for farm workers. Including enforcement of minimum wages, protection from exploitation, and pathways to ownership or co-operatives,” reads the memorandum.

The ILF also stated that the state should restore viable access to farming inputs and markets. This includes subsidies for small-scale producers, stabilisation of food prices, and dedicated support for home and community gardens. These refer to (land/soil preparation, seeds, tools, water access, and extension services). And it will strengthen household food security and combat malnutrition.

Protection from farm-targeted crimes

In one of the critical points, the organisation also demanded for black farmers and rural farming communities to be protected from killings, stock theft, organised crime, and law enforcement corruption.

Other key components of the ILF demands were a drastic reduction of bureaucratic red tapes for funding. This refers to applications funding for farming, and that the government should fast-tracking approvals for funding, permits, and support programmes. And it must establish one stop service centres for emerging and black farmers, small-scale producers, and households engaged in home and community gardens. This aims to eliminate delays that stifle agricultural development and household food production.

The ILF also demanded an establishment of an inclusive National Agricultural Transformation Task Team. It must be chaired by Mashatile to monitor implementation of the demands made. And it must also report progress quarterly to the nation.

Summary of demands

“Commercialise PLAS (Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy) farmers now. And do this by providing immediate pathways to commercial viability, including ownership transitions, enhanced market linkages, and tailored financial instruments. Adjust requirements for LDS (Land Development Support), CASP (Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme), Ilima/Letsema, and the Land Bank’s blended finance to be accessible and friendly to emerging and developing black farmers.

“For LDS specifically, [we] demand full transparency on budgets, procedures, and actual beneficiaries (including provincial breakdowns, e.g. Gauteng), with independent audits. To ensure effective support reaches farmers as intended,” said ILF in the memorandum.

Mhlaule received and signed the memorandum handed by ILF chairperson, Norma Mbatha. And the organisation had demanded a written acknowledgement of receipt on Thursday. They also demanded a formal response committing to the demands within 15 days.

