SACP KZN interim task team rocked by high-profile resignations days after formation

The interim task team of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by high-profile resignations, less than a week after it was put in place to take charge of the affairs in the province.

The first resignation letter came from Nomalungelo Gina, the Current Deputy Minister for Science and Technology, on Sunday.

Gina, who in the national government is a deputy to Professor Blade Nzimande, the minister of science and technology, said she was never consulted about the position and only saw her name after a press statement was issued, and she withdrew.

Three days later, Minah Lesoma, a former member of parliament (MP) on an ANC ticket, resigned from the structure.

Members claim they were not consulted

“It is with out most (sic) appreciation to be identified as one of the comrade communists in KZN that may add political value to SACP. May I formally register and request my withdrawal of my name and myself from Moses Mabhida PILC as identified in good revolutionary intentions. Wish all announced comrades best of luck in the realisation of socialism in our lifetime,” Lesoma said in her letter.

On Wednesday, Sifiso Ndlovu, another member, announced his resignation. He said he was surprised to see himself being added to a WhatsApp group of the structure.

“I herewith withdraw myself from this interim leadership committee of Moses Mabhida (KwaZulu-Natal),” Ndlovu said in his letter.

There are unconfirmed reports that four other members of the interim task team are on their way out. But Sunday World has not yet seen their official resignation letters.

SACP national spokesperson Mbulelo Mbadlana said there is nothing strange with the resignations. Members come and go and get replaced by others, he added.

Party officials say show goes on

“Interim leadership core is a committee that is being beefed up continuously. It is being formed and reformed as we move forward. Some comrades have stated that they may be unavailable for various reasons. And others have confirmed as requested by the organisation. This is normal in formation of task teams following disestablishment of structures.

“We will issue a final statement as to the final outcome of the process underway. The process of getting the interim leadership team fully constituted is moving ahead. And the setting up of task team is the work of the office [of] the general secretary, not the central committee,” Mbadlana said.

The spate of resignations comes as the disbanded provincial executive committee (PEC) led by Themba Mthembu insist that it is still in office. And it is challenging its removal.

