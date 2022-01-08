SACP’s Blade Nzimande senses ‘internal foul play’ in recent acts of sabotage

Johannesburg – Giving a word of support from the ANC’s alliance partner, the SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande has said the internal structures of the ruling party is at the tip of an iceberg.

Nzimande, an outspoken person in the alliance was offering a message of support from the communist party during the ANC’s 110th Anniversary celebration at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

“I smell a rat within the close ranks of the ANC. It can’t be that there was the July unrest and parliament being burnt down as well,” said Nzimande.

The far-left alliance’s frontline headman sentiments follow the recent attacks on the country’s key institutions, the national assembly and the country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court.

Nzimande said the suspect apprehended for smashing the ConCourt’s windows on the day acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was handing over the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa was also an indication of deliberate intent.

In his address, Nzimande said the challenges of the ruling party are immense, and it will not be an easy walk to the park for its renewal, as the party has to deal with factionalism at first sight.

“Factionalism must be dealt with in the renewal strategy, Factionalism is another sketch we need to remove from our ruling party. These factions have hindered progress in our country,” he said.

He called on the law enforcement agencies to investigate but said action must be taken from those who are fueling instability within the movement.

In closing, Nzimande warned the ANC, that the ruling party has been ignoring the people’s call for access to service delivery, and this should be a raising alarm to the movement that, it’s time to listen to the people.

“People gave the ANC tough love by not going to vote in the recent local government elections and it’s time to listen to the people,” said Nzimande.

