SADC leaders’ summit resolves to recall troops from war-torn DRC

The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Governments of the Southern African Development Community has withdrawn its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), announcing the end of the SAMIDRC mission.

The withdrawal follows the tragic loss of 14 South African soldiers in February during a peace mission in the eastern DRC while fighting M23 rebels.

Later, their remains were sent to the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion after being extradited.

Emmerson Mnangwagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, hosted and chaired the summit.

The decision was made as the DRC’s security situation continues to deteriorate, according to a statement.

A number of issues were brought up at the summit, including the blockage of vital supply routes and the increasing violence, which included the capture of Goma and Bukavu.

It has reportedly become more challenging for humanitarian aid to reach those in need as a result of these disruptions.

The leaders praised the soldiers’ attempts to stabilise the area.

Call for protection of civilians

The SAMIFRC troops’ unity, diligence, selfless deeds, and resilience from the start of the mission were praised by the summit.

“The summit called for the protection and free movement of civilians seeking safety and for all parties to uphold international humanitarian principles, stop attacks on civilians’ infrastructure, and guarantee unhindered humanitarian access,” reads the statement.

The summit did, however, restate the leaders’ commitment to the DRC, pledging to support the nation in its ongoing struggle to protect its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the leaders emphasised how crucial it is for peace, tranquillity, and security in the Eastern DRC that all parties — state and non-state, military and non-military — engage in political and diplomatic talks.

Additionally, they restated an earlier ruling from a joint summit with the East African Community.

They agreed to merge the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and to include more facilitators in an effort to strengthen the peace-building process.

