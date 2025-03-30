Safa embroiled in R1m scandal of unpaid grants 

The SA Football Association (Safa) faces another scandal with eight clubs from the

Gauteng Sasol Women’s League claiming the association owes them over R1-million in unpaid stipend fees.

The revelations contained in a letter addressed to the federation come in a week in which Safa announced it had failed to pay its staff salaries on time.

Last week Sunday World revealed that the association had failed to ensure that the under-20 national team’s preparation for its friendlies against Botswana were not scuppered by a failure to provide water.

Players at the camp in Fun Valley Resort were forced to endure a two-day stinky nightmare as the association failed to fix a long-standing problem with the water supply at the facility.

Now, the embattled football association is facing accusations of owing 16 teams from the Sasol Women’s League in Gauteng for the past three years.

