Safa in hot water for defying court orders regarding women’s league 

The South African Football Association (Safa) has incurred the wrath of the law after its Western Cape branch defied two orders from the Western Cape High Court.

Safa Western Cape, Safa’s Western Cape chairperson Tankiso Modipa, and the provincial executive officer, Nadia Konstabel who are first respondent, second respondent and third respondents respectively, were fined R50 000 each for cocking a snook at the court orders.

Safa found itself on the wrong side of the law after 14 clubs that play in the Sasol Women’s League in the province took Safa Western Cape, Modipa and Konstabel to court on an urgent basis.

