Safa proposes provincial funeral for distinguished Clive Barker

Plans are under way to accord former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker a provincial funeral.

The move was announced on Monday when the SA Football Association (Safa) and government delegation visited Barker’s family at his Glenwood home in Durban to pay their respects.

The much-revered legendary mentor died at the age of 78 after battling Lewy Body Dementia, a health condition that affects a person’s ability to think, reason and process information.

“We won’t do anything before getting the permission of the family first. But the province is working on it, so that it can reach the desk of the president,” said Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.

“By the end of today or any other day it should be declared.”

Special funerals are declared by the president for persons of extraordinary credentials and distinguished people.

Members of the public and football fans will also have an opportunity to pay their last respects to the man who brought the country the maiden and last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) silverware in 1996.

Barker will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Neil Tovey, who captained Bafana for the longest time, said Barker was underrated despite being one of the best coaches to have ever come out of South Africa.

“Barker brought the best out of players and he was the player’s coach. He also allowed the players to enjoy themselves. Sometimes I think he is underrated in South Africa,” he said.

Barker does not only hold the record as the only coach to have won Afcon, but he is also the last coach to have brought cup glory to AmaZulu FC in 1992, winning the Coca Cola Cup.

He went on to coach other Premier Soccer League clubs including Wits, Manning Rangers and Santos, winning two league cups and two league championships during his football career spanning decades.

The delegation that visited Barker’s home included Safa KwaZulu-Natal officials and Safa president Danny Jordaan, who said the football federation has decided to name one of its coaching courses after Barker.

According to Jordaan, this will inspire confidence in aspiring coaches to follow in the footsteps of the fallen hero.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.