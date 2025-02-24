Safa rebels demand NEC debate Jordaan’s future 

Disgruntled Safa national executive committee (NEC) members are accusing their leadership of blocking a crucial NEC meeting to discuss member Gladwyn White’s motion to have president Danny Jordaan suspended or for him to step aside.

This after Jordaan was charged and appeared in court on fraud and corruption charges.

In the last NEC meeting at the OR Tambo International Airport last month, a resolution was taken that a special meeting be held before the end of February – without Jordaan in attendance – to discuss White’s motion to suspend Jordaan or have him step aside.

However, unhappy NEC members are up in arms that no date has been set for that meeting. They allege that the Safa leadership is putting pressure on CEO Lydia Monyepao to scupper the meeting. They say the notice of the meeting has not arrived with only five days to month end.

Said Bhudda Mathathe, one of the rebels and an outspoken NEC member: “It was a resolution of the last Safa NEC meeting, and it must be implemented.

“They can’t ignore and pretend it’s not there. It must happen, by end of February or March. We will never accept a zoom meeting. It must be a physical meeting,” said Mathathe.

On Friday, White wrote a letter to the CEO demanding that a date be set.

After the last NEC sitting, the defiant Safa NEC members thought that they were triumphant after their motion was added to the next NEC meeting’s agenda.

The motion, which had been ignored, is about the letters written by White, advocating for the suspension of Jordaan.

White and his fellow instigators are saying Jordaan must step aside until the court case is finalised.

“We defeated them on the addition of all motions tabled. We agreed to defer it to the next NEC sitting. The motions were uncontested,” said one of the NEC members at the time.

Monyepao was not available to comment on the matter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content