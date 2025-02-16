News

Safety of witnesses under scrutiny ahead of AKA assassination trial

By Sandile Motha
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 18: Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni during bail application in the AKA and Tibz murder case at Durban Magistrate's Court on March 18, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The suspects face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, among others in connection with the murder of AKA and Tibz who were shot outside Wish Restaurant last year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart).
With the murder trial of acclaimed rapper Kiernan “AKA”Forbes set for May 8 in the Durban High Court, the attention has now shifted to the safety of key witnesses in the matter.
 
It emerged during the recent court appearance in the Durban Magistrates’ Court of the five men standing trial for orchestrating the hit on Forbes that there were fears over attempts to eliminate the state witnesses lined up to testify.
 
It was also revealed that Muzi­wethemba Gwabeni, 36, considered the mastermind of the assassination, had been found with affidavits of some witnesses.
 

