Safety of witnesses under scrutiny ahead of AKA assassination trial

With the murder trial of acclaimed rapper Kiernan “AKA”Forbes set for May 8 in the Durban High Court, the attention has now shifted to the safety of key witnesses in the matter.

It emerged during the recent court appearance in the Durban Magistrates’ Court of the five men standing trial for orchestrating the hit on Forbes that there were fears over attempts to eliminate the state witnesses lined up to testify.

It was also revealed that Muzi­wethemba Gwabeni, 36, considered the mastermind of the assassination, had been found with affidavits of some witnesses.

