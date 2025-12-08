SAfm broadcaster Nonkululeko Mantula granted bail over Russian war scandal

Five South African citizens arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on charges related to recruiting fighters for the Russian military were granted bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused, including senior SAfm presenter Nonkululeko Mantula, appeared before Magistrate Ahmed Batha, facing charges under South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits citizens from providing military assistance to foreign states or entities without government approval.

Mantula was released on R30 000 bail, while Xolani Ntuli (46) was granted R15 000 bail.

The three younger accused, Thulani Mazibuko (24) Siphamandla Chabalala (23) and Sifiso Mabena (21) were each released on R5 000 bail.

State not opposing bail

The state did not oppose bail and informed the court that investigations are ongoing.

According to information released by the Hawks last week, four men who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates were intercepted.

They were removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious and subsequently referred to the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit.

They revealed that during a preliminary investigation, they discovered that Mantula was the fifth suspect who had allegedly facilitated the travel and recruitment of men aged 21–24 into the Russian Federation military.

International security agencies roped in

The Hawks said they are working with intelligence partners, both locally and internationally, to determine the scope of the network and any potential security threats.

In August, several South African social media influencers were involved in a significant recruitment case where they promoted the Russian “Alabuga Start” programme, which was allegedly a front for human trafficking and forced labour in a military drone factory.

The South African government warned citizens against such scams and launched an investigation.

The programme was advertised as an all-expenses-paid work-study opportunity in the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, Russia, targeting young women aged 18 to 22.

Recruits were promised roles in hospitality, as au pairs, or as medical assistants, along with education and high salaries.

