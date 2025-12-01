SAfm presenter to spend more days in jail over Russia recruitment scandal

Five suspects, including a broadcaster from SAfm accused of contravening South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, appeared briefly at the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed to December 8 for a formal bail application.

The suspects were arrested last week following a tip-off to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) by South African Police Service officers stationed at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to the Hawks, four men who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious and subsequently referred to the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit.

They revealed that during a preliminary investigation, they discovered the SAfm presenter, Nonkululeko Mantula, was the fifth suspect who had allegedly facilitated the travel and recruitment of men aged 21–24 into the Russian Federation military.

Social media influencers

The Hawks said they are working with intelligence partners, both locally and internationally, to determine the scope of the network and any potential security threats.

In August, several South African social media influencers were involved in a significant recruitment case where they promoted the Russian “Alabuga Start” programme, which was allegedly a front for human trafficking and forced labour in a military drone factory.

The South African government warned citizens against such scams and launched an investigation.

The programme was advertised as an all-expenses-paid work-study opportunity in the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, Russia, targeting young women aged 18 to 22.

Recruits were promised roles in hospitality, as au pairs, or as medical assistants, along with education and high salaries.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities issued warnings to citizens, urging caution and verifying all international job offers through formal channels.

