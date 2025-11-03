Saftu’s Vavi demands criminal action against Mafoko security

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is demanding immediate criminal action against Mafoko Security Patrol, following court findings that the company deducted provident fund contributions from workers’ wages but failed to pay them over.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi expressed the federation’s outrage. “This is not a mistake. It is a deliberate act of theft and contempt for the law, a corporate crime committed against some of the most vulnerable and exploited workers in our country.”

He described the situation as a national scandal. Vavi said thousands of security guards were affected over the years.

“For years, thousands of Mafoko security guards have seen deductions on their payslips for provident fund contributions, money that was supposed to secure their future, support their families in retirement, or provide relief in the event of death or disability. Yet, those funds never reached the provident fund. Instead, Mafoko pocketed them, embezzling workers’ savings while continuing to secure lucrative government and municipal contracts.”

He was ecstatic that the authorities found the firm guilty.

“The Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator has received hundreds of complaints from affected workers and in several determinations, found Mafoko in clear violation of Section 13A of the Pension Funds Act (PFA), which makes non-payment of contributions a criminal offence.

“Even worse, the High Court in Ga-Rankuwa has dismissed Mafoko’s attempts to block enforcement, confirming that PFA determinations are civil judgments enforceable by law.”

Vavi revealed the staggering scale of the alleged theft, noting that “Mafoko owes workers an estimated R111-million to R330-million in stolen contributions, a staggering amount that exposes the deep rot in the private security sector”.

He expressed disgust at the perceived inaction from authorities. “Saftu is disgusted that despite these court rulings, Mafoko continues to operate freely, still winning tenders, still exploiting workers, and still ignoring legal orders.

“Where is the Department of Employment and Labour? Where is the Financial Sector Conduct Authority? Where is the police investigation into these criminal offences? This is wage theft on a national scale, and yet the perpetrators walk free while security guards, who risk their lives daily to protect property and people, are denied their right to dignity and security in retirement.

“Saftu demands the immediate criminal prosecution of Mafoko Security Patrol directors and executives for violating Section 13A of the Pension Funds Act, urgent enforcement of all outstanding PFA and high court rulings, including the seizure of company assets to repay workers’ stolen contributions, and the blacklisting of Mafoko Security from all state and municipal tenders.

“Saftu and its affiliates will organise meetings, pickets, and marches to demand justice for all affected workers,” he said.

“We urge all security workers across South Africa, unionised or not, to rise against this systemic looting. Do not be intimidated. Saftu will defend every worker who demands justice.”

According to Mafoko website, the firm was founded by Erasmus Nare in December 2004, with a staff complement of less than 10. Over the years, it grew steadily, but particularly against the backdrop of high demand for security services in the run up and during the World Cup in South Africa is 2010.

Mafoko stated that it now employs over 6 000 people nationwide and is one of the biggest 100% black-owned security companies in the country.

