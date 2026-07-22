SAHPRA weighs 12 Ozempic copycats as battle for weight-loss drugs intensifies

South Africa’s health regulator is reviewing 12 applications for generic versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss medicines, it said on Tuesday.

Novo’s patent on semaglutide, used in diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy, expired this year in South Africa, paving the way for drugmakers to flood the market.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said in response to a Reuters query that it has 12 generic semaglutide applications under review but did not provide the names of the applicants or the timelines for potential approval.

Lower-cost alternatives

Last week, India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries became the first company to receive approval from SAHPRA to manufacture and sell a generic version in South Africa.

The approval of more generic applications could lead to lower-cost alternatives in South Africa and intensify competition in the fast-growing GLP-1 market dominated by Novo and U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

Like elsewhere in the world, the companies already ⁠face ​growing competition from compounded versions of the medicines. In South Africa, regulators ​have been stepping up efforts to monitor and regulate the compounded-drug market amid strong ​demand for lower-cost treatments.

Novo’s response to the growing competition is the planned launch this month of a more affordable authorised copy of Ozempic in South Africa, through a partnership with healthcare company Acino aimed at expanding patient access. It has also cut the prices of Wegovy to make it more accessible.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter