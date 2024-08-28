SAHRC demands emergency housing for Joburg fire victims

The City of Johannesburg is under pressure from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to establish an emergency housing plan for victims of fire.

This comes after four people lost their lives in a fire that started at a building that was hijacked in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Three fire victims were taken to a medical facility immediately for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Over 200 individuals were forced to relocate, and one critically injured victim was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Illegal electricity connection

According to Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services, the fire might have resulted from an illegal electricity connection.

Mulaudzi said the building would be turned over to the police for additional investigation.

The acting provincial manager of the SAHRC, Mateenah Hunter-Parsonage, stated that the city should fulfil its constitutional obligations without waiting for incidents of this nature to happen.

“The recent fire incident underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for the city to plan for safe emergency housing, provide services in these buildings, and offer affordable housing in the inner city,” said Hunter-Parsonage.

The tragic incident happened the day before the anniversary of another fatal fire at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown.

The families of the 77 people who perished in this fire continue to demand recompense from the city.

Suitable alternative accommodation

According to Hunter-Parsonage, the commission examined over 40 buildings as part of the investigation’s second phase. The commission was also involved in the Usindiso probe.

She said that following the fires, the city needed to do more than just provide short-term support.

“While the city has made efforts to provide the victims of the fire with temporary alternative accommodation in the form of tents, the commission advocates for the urgent exploration of more suitable temporary alternative accommodation.

“It is imperative to mitigate the risk of another fire breaking out in the tents, as they are inherently more susceptible to fire hazards,” said Hunter-Parsonage.

