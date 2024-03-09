Saleng brace gives Pirates victory over Amakhosi

Monnapula Saleng scored twice to give Orlando Pirates a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. The exciting DStv Premiership was played in a packed FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Saleng scored in the 24th minute to cancel out Chiefs’ lead after Ashley du Preez had opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Du Preez scored again in the 44th minute to give Chiefs a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Right-back Thabiso Lebitso, making a rare for the Bucs, blasted outside the 18-area in the 58th minute to level the matters.

After a somewhat lull start, Du Preez pounced in the 6th minute to give Chiefs the lead. Pirates immediately took control of the game as they launched relentless attacks into the Chiefs danger zone.

They were finally rewarded on the 24th minute via Monnapule Saleng’s blistering shot to beat Bruce Bvuma.

Pirates continued to press for more but it was Du Preez who managed to score, on the 44th minute, to give 2-1 lead at halftime.

More than three points

The tussle between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi is traditionally more than just the three points at stake but a lot more for bragging rights.

Pirates, as the hosts of the match, confirmed on Saturday morning that the tickets for the much-anticipated clash had been sold out.

On Thursday, Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) managing director Bertie Grobbelaar said that there were over 9 000 general tickets available, with all the VIP tickets all sold out at that time.

The rivalry between the two Soweto giants will be rekindled once again, with Pirates looking to do a league double after beating Chiefs in the first round.

Amakhosi, on the other hand, will be aiming to pick up from where they left off midweek, following their 1-0 win over Golden Arrows, thanks to the early solitary wonder goal from teenage sensation Wandile Duba.

Bucs, Amakhosi meeting for 180th time

Pirates and Chiefs will be meeting for the 180th time, with Amakhosi having the bulk of those wins with 74, while Bucs won 46 times and the rest of them ending in draws.

As early as 11am when the FNB Stadium gates got opened, the fans dressed in their traditional club regalia had already started flocking into the stadium early, as per the advice of Grobbelaar.

The banter from the rival fans already started, with both sides claiming that their team will come out top on the day.

Only a point separates the two teams, with 5th placed Sea Robbers having 30 points from 19 matches. The winner today will remain a country mile behind pacesetter Mamelodi Sundowns, with 42 points.

Sundowns are hosting Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld later on Saturday.