Saleng’s parents reveal player’s pay woes

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has plunged into a state of depression and wants to leave the Soweto outfit because he believes the club is shortpaying him.

Saleng’s worried parents revealed these intimate details of his troubles with the club during an exclusive interview with Sunday World on Friday.

Saleng last played in an official match for Pirates in December when he made a rare appearance in the Champions League against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League.

While there has been much speculation around the player’s future, Saleng has kept mum.

On Friday, Sunday World paid his parents Thabo and Makie Tsoeu a visit in Boitumelong, a rural village in Bloemhof in the North West province, where the flying winger was born.

Saleng is allegedly going through tough times following a disagreement with Pirates over what he believes is a raw deal over his salary and alleged bad treatment.

According to his parents, his troubles began around the time he was scheduled to play in the MTN 8 final against Stellenbosch FC in Durban.

His parents said he was unwilling to play in the finals and even missed the bus that took the squad to OR Tambo International Airport.

However, said the worried parents, they showed him the importance of the game and forced him to take an Uber to the airport. His mother, Makie, said she is right behind her son.

“Fortunately for him, he arrived before his team did. He had an opportunity to play in the MTN 8 final, despite not training for the game. He performed well and scored a goal,” she said.

She said Saleng told her that he was not paid according to the initial agreement with the club.

“He just wanted the team to pay him what he deserves.”

The situation lasted until Pirates’ match with Al Ahly in December last year. However, Bafana Bafana recently selected him for a CHAN game against Egypt today.

His father, Thabo, said his son is considering leaving the team. “I’m in pain. He is the one who cares for us at home, and seeing his profession in such a state crushes my heart. I wish he could tell me what is really bothering him before it’s too late.”

His father said he has had enough, and his wish is for another club to sign him. “The problem is the contract. We would want him to stick with Pirates because it is one of the biggest clubs in the country.”

Saleng’s childhood friend Boikanyo Maine said Pirates should meet him halfway and offer him a better salary.

“If he was not an important asset, Bafana could not have called him. We are requesting that Pirates consider what he wants. It’s unfair, imagine getting R70 000 but your contribution in most of the matches speaks volumes, while somebody [else] is getting R500 000.”

According to his fans and people who grew up with him, Saleng did tremendously well within his community.

“He is spending his money with the community; when he is down, we are all down. Saleng is generous. He would give us money every time he was home,” said a group of young men.

His former school principal Pogiso Rambau from Gaopalelwe Secondary School said they miss him big time.

“As the school we miss him on the screen. We saw him live on our dusty small grounds. We wish there could be a positive result out of his situation.”

His childhood football coach Tejane Mosiamiemang, from Young Stars said his goal was to see Saleng playing overseas.

“I started training him when he was eight years old. My heart was broken when I heard that he is no longer playing.”

Saleng’s representative, P Management Sport, said: “This matter involves significant issues at the core of the employer-employee relationship that require resolution.”

Pirates’ media officer Thandi Merafe was not available on her phone yesterday and did not respond to text messages. Saleng’s agent Karabo Mathang Tshabuse referred Sunday World to the statement they released.

