Samro COO suspended for exposing fraud amounting to millions of rands

Mpho Mofikoe, the chief operating officer (COO) of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), was suspended on Monday for allegedly disclosing fraud.

Insiders claimed that Mofikoe exposed a significant amount of corruption.

Mofikoe is reported to have discovered a scandalous R30-million that was allegedly spent on board members, along with R60-million in alleged fraudulent claims.

But rather than receiving a hero’s medal, she received a letter of suspension.

“Her only crime was telling the truth. She rocked the boat, and now she’s being thrown overboard,” said a source.

Fundudzi forensic investigation

According to other sources, Mofikoe’s disclosures set off the Fundudzi forensic investigation, which probed obscure royalties and dubious boardroom transactions.

According to the report, which was obtained by Sunday World, Samro paid out roughly R61 985 176.71 to 61 publishers, authors, composers, and artists between 2020 and 2022.

However, the board allegedly turned against the official who was attempting to clean up the mess and closed ranks instead.

“She demanded accountability. She wanted all the bad apples out. However, the CEO urged her to forgive and move on. Mpho refused; she said that’s obstruction of justice,” another source said.

The drama intensified following a heated extraordinary general meeting on July 10, during which three board members faced dismissal.

Insiders claim that Mofikoe received instructions to identify the implicated board members during the meeting, and now she is facing the ultimate consequences.

“She complied with the directives, and now she finds herself as the victim. On July 17, the CEO yanked her off the investigation and demanded she hand over every shred of evidence or face charges of insubordination,” said the insider.

Standard procedural step

Samro has confirmed Mofikoe’s suspension.

“The Southern African Music Rights Organisation confirms that its chief operating officer, Ms Mpho Mofikoe, has been placed on precautionary suspension, effective August 4, 2025,” according to Samro.

“This is a standard procedural step to allow the organisation to conduct a thorough internal investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“The precautionary suspension does not reflect a finding of wrongdoing, and no further statements will be issued until the investigation is completed.

“Samro remains committed to good governance and transparency for the benefit of all its stakeholders.”

Mofikoe was not available for comment at the time of publication.

