SAMRO members rebel against virtual meeting

A bitter war is brewing at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), spilling out of the boardroom and onto social media.

At the centre of the fight is an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set for August 29.

Management wants the meeting held online. But members are digging in their heels, insisting on a physical, in-person gathering.

The standoff, which has been simmering quietly for weeks, is now threatening to erupt. Sunday World has learnt that police have already been alerted in case tempers boil over on the day.

Opposed to virtual meeting

Speaking to Sunday World, a SAMRO member, Owen Ndlovu, questioned management’s sudden push for a virtual format.

“Our last EGM on July 10 was physical and there were no threats or issues. We also had another meeting with SAMRO on August 14, again no problems. So we are wondering why management now wants to make this meeting virtual.

“We are members in good standing; we are not asking for anything unreasonable. We simply want a democratic meeting. Where all members can be heard, raise concerns, and demand accountability.”

Ndlovu accused management of using the online-only format as a delaying tactic. And as a way to shield leadership from direct scrutiny.

“The music community deserves openness and honesty, not leadership that hides behind digital barriers. An online-only meeting excludes members who can’t afford reliable data or don’t have access to proper technology. It also side-lines legendary veterans of our industry, whose decades of experience and wisdom are crucial to SAMRO’s future,” he said.

Social media poster

Frustrated members have gone as far as creating and circulating a poster announcing the meeting will be at SAMRO House in Braamfontein. And that an independent chairperson will preside. This as they claim the current chair is compromised by ongoing corruption allegations.

But SAMRO hit back, distancing itself from the poster.

“Please be advised that the communication currently in circulation, despite bearing the SAMRO logo, is not official. Kindly note that a SAMRO EGM is scheduled for 29 August 2025. However this meeting will be conducted virtually only and not in person,” reads the message from SAMRO.

When approached for further comment, SAMRO management did not respond. Instead they issued a statement stressing their commitment to their fiduciary responsibilities and transparency.

“SAMRO remains committed to lawful, transparent governance that reflects the will of its members. [That] safeguards the reputation of music creators and ultimately in the best interests of the organisation’s established objectives/purpose,” reads the statement in part.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo has not responded at the time of publishing.

