News

Samthing Soweto engages with his fans over live show concept

By Coceka Magubeni
Samthing Soweto//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- It has been over two years since people attended full blown music concerts and with things being slightly back to normal as South Africa remains on alert level 1 of lockdown, music lovers are in for a treat as musicians plan live concerts.

Vocalist and songwriter, Samthing Soweto has asked his followers to suggest songs that he should sing or perform at his upcoming live concert.

The former The Soil member took to both Twitter and Instagram to wish his fans a happy new year and ask them to send a list of songs they want to see him perform live.

See tweeps engagements below:

