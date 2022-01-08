Samthing Soweto engages with his fans over live show concept

Johannesburg- It has been over two years since people attended full blown music concerts and with things being slightly back to normal as South Africa remains on alert level 1 of lockdown, music lovers are in for a treat as musicians plan live concerts.

Vocalist and songwriter, Samthing Soweto has asked his followers to suggest songs that he should sing or perform at his upcoming live concert.

The former The Soil member took to both Twitter and Instagram to wish his fans a happy new year and ask them to send a list of songs they want to see him perform live.

See tweeps engagements below:

I need your help with my next live shows. pic.twitter.com/qcY26SMDv9 — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) January 5, 2022

First frame is so underrated I frikken love it! — YT:OnlineBestie (@LeonaMakgato) January 5, 2022

Ay Helda why engathi usuyamfuna? pic.twitter.com/RpqibHwM3h — Qaphelani (@QaphelaniKhanyi) January 5, 2022

Thanda wena — 👩🏽‍🎓.💎 (@Keaobaka_M) January 5, 2022

I FOUND LOVE? you are a true Samthing soweto fan — Boikarabelo lekoane (@BLekoane) January 6, 2022

I remember when he did the show at Soweto theatre then he deleted the whole video on YouTube, I haven't healed since then.. Worse Samza @samthingsoweto doesn't want to upload the video 💔💔💔 — Afrikan Prince (@ThatNigga_Bongz) January 6, 2022

What song is this?🥺 — FEMININE QUEEN👑 (@FeminineDidi) January 5, 2022

Link the full video — joy (@arghmanitsjoy) January 5, 2022

Peace N Lovely Things🥺 — Sipho Geschenk Nteleza (@sipho99) January 5, 2022

Let it happen 🥺 — Bad. (@FhuluN) January 5, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author