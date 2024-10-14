Sanco boycotts meeting with deputy minister over racial tensions

The North West’s South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) has declined to meet with David Mahlobo, the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.

Following racial tensions in the area, Mahlobo wanted to talk to business owners around the Hartbeespoort Dam.

Black residents and business owners have expressed dissatisfaction over white people undermining their establishments and have insisted that the area should continue to be dominated by white people.

The Harties Shutdown’s chairperson, Motape Motokwe, stated that they were unable to attend the meeting because the department disregarded their memo when they attempted to express their concerns and suggest potential solutions.

He asserted that the department was interacting with other groups that opposed the Hartebeesport protest, but had remained silent on their concerns.

According to Motape, the community was dealing with eviction notices and unjust court cases, including those involving the Department of Water and Sanitation.

According to a previous Sunday World report, Hartley Ngoato, the owner of Legacy Resort, recently prevailed in court after a white man threatened him with a gun during a protracted territorial dispute.

Lease agreements

Threats came after Ngoato asked for a tree that was causing damage to his property to be removed.

White people are preventing Black people from purchasing land and establishing businesses in the area, according to Ngoato, who called the situation a class war.

Additionally, he claimed that certain white residents are given free water.

Motokwe emphasised that lease agreements are just one aspect of their issues with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

He emphasised how the lack of adequate sanitation among the locals puts women and children at risk, as they are frequently exposed to unsanitary conditions and must relieve themselves at the closest bush.

“We want these government entities to engage with the community, but ultimately, we need a multi-stakeholder forum to discuss these issues regularly; resolving these challenges requires ongoing programmes and activities,” said Motokwe

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content