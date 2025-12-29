SANDF helicopter, police divers search for soldier swept away in Mpumalanga flood

A desperate search is underway for a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member who was swept away by a raging river on Christmas Day, as authorities fear time is running out.

The rescue mission, involving police divers and a military helicopter, continues at the Lebombo Border Post after a tragic patrol during Operation Corona turned deadly.

The SANDF member was swept away while attempting to cross a heavily flooded river. This happened during a routine patrol at the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga.

Operation Corona

The incident occurred when a military vehicle carrying two SANDF Military Police members was crossing a river during the execution of Operation Corona.

“Tragically, the body of one SANDF member has since been recovered. The second member remains missing,” the SANDF confirmed.

An intensive search and rescue operation is now in a critical phase.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Rescue Team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter, continues to search for the missing member,” the SANDF said in a statement.

“The rescue mission remains ongoing. And all efforts are being made to locate the member as quickly as possible.”

Authorities have appealed for privacy. They request the media to provide space to allow search and rescue efforts to continue. To enable the families to be duly informed and supported.

Minister, colleagues express sadness

Senior defence officials have expressed their sadness following the incident.

A statement confirmed that “the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga; Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (retired) Bantu Holomisa and Richard Hlophe; together with the Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede; as well as the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased member. They expressed concern for the missing soldier’s family.

“They have also expressed their deep concern and solidarity with the family of the missing member during this difficult time.” The operation remains ongoing.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content