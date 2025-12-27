SANDF heroes perish in the line of duty during border protection operation

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed a tragic incident that occurred on Thursday, December 25, 2025, during Operation Corona.

The incident took place at Macadamia, where a military vehicle carrying members of the SANDF Military Police was swept away by a flooded river while conducting routine patrol duties.

The river had been heavily flooded due to recent adverse weather conditions, making the crossing perilous. During the operation, two SANDF members were swept away by the strong current.

Tragically, the body of one member has since been recovered, while the second member remains missing.

An extensive search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate the missing member. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Rescue Team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter, is actively involved in the rescue efforts.

The operation remains ongoing, with all resources being utilised to locate the missing individual as quickly as possible.

The SANDF has requested the media to provide space for the search and rescue efforts to continue uninterrupted and to allow the families of the affected members to be informed and supported during this difficult time.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, along with Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (retired) Bantu Holomisa and Richard Hlophe, the Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased member.

They have also conveyed their deep concern and solidarity with the family of the missing member.

The SANDF has assured the public that every effort is being made to locate the missing member and bring closure to the affected families.

The tragic incident highlights the risks faced by SANDF personnel in the line of duty, particularly during operations conducted under challenging weather conditions.

The SANDF continues to prioritise the safety and well-being of its personnel while carrying out its mandate to protect the nation. The organisation has called for understanding and support from the public as the search and rescue operation progresses.

