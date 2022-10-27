Sandton City owner moves to quell fears over terror attack

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which mall assets including Sandton City, Eastgate and Shopping Centre said on Thursday that its Sandton facility was safe following a terror attack issued by US authorities yesterday.

“Shareholders are advised that L2D is aware of the notification by the US Embassy in South Africa of a possible terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area, planned for the 29th and the 30th of October 2022. The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance,” a statement from the company said.

“In partnership with the authorities, we are actively monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre. The malls are currently trading as normal.”

The US embassy yesterday rung an alarm of a possible terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area in Johannesburg.

In a security alert, the embassy advised people to avoid crowded areas and other large public gatherings in the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Reads the alert: “The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.”

The lack of detail in the alert has caused panic across Johannesburg with some people saying it has caused “unnecessary panic.” The US embassy was not immediately available to shed more details on the alert.

A statement from the presidency said it “notes” the alert by the US embassy. “This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens. It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” the statement reads.

The official Johannesburg Pride March is scheduled to kick off from the Pride Village at 2pm and guide those in attendance through the streets of Sandton. It is not clear what effects the attack alert will have on the Pride Parade.

In a terse statement on its social media accounts, Johannesburg Pride March team said they were aware of the alert by the US embassy and would release a statement soon.

