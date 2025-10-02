Sandton Gautrain station finds cultural expression with new art project

The bustling Sandton Gautrain Station will be transformed into a vibrant cultural stage this Friday, as the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) activates its ground-breaking “Art in Transit” project in partnership with the Market Theatre Foundation.

The event will turn the station’s commuter concourses into a dynamic live performance stage. Also a photographic exhibition, marking a significant step in the broader reimagination of Gautrain spaces as living canvases for South African art.

Showcasing Gauteng’s creative soul

According to the GMA, the project aims to integrate art, performance, and storytelling directly into the daily commute. The goal is to transform platforms, trains, and buses from mere transit points into immersive cultural experiences that showcase the creative soul of Gauteng.

To bring this ambitious vision to life, the GMA has partnered with the renowned Market Theatre Foundation as a key creative collaborator. The foundation has curated a powerful live activation for the event. It features theatrical performances and spoken word poetry, alongside a photographic exhibition that showcases compelling South African narratives.

“This collaboration positions the Gautrain not only as a world-class transport system. But also as a dynamic cultural gateway,” said Refilwe Mphane, senior manager for reputation at the GMA.

“It is a public platform for artistic expression, social inclusion, and national identity.”

Mphane elaborated that the initiative is about more than just decoration. It is about enriching the passenger experience and fostering a deeper connection with the province’s cultural fabric.

“Through this initiative, everyday journeys are reimagined as immersive cultural experiences,” she said.

Commute now a memorable experience

“We are inviting both locals and visitors to discover the creative soul of Gauteng through art, performance, and storytelling.”

The event will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7.30am. The activation promises to offer a glimpse into the future of the “Art in Transit” project. It plans to incorporate artistic elements into the Gautrain system.

The event will also feature key figures such as Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of the GMA, and Tshiamo Mokgadi, CEO of the foundation, alongside artists and performers, highlighting the significant collaboration between the transport and arts sectors.

