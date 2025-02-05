SANParks official arrested for ‘stealing’ police evidence

A conservation official has been arrested for allegedly stealing crucial police evidence from a high-security storeroom in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

The 52-year-old SANParks official was taken into custody on Tuesday after detectives uncovered his link to the brazen break-in.

The police confirmed that their stock theft and endangered species unit had been targeted in the daring burglary.

On January 23, the suspect allegedly forced his way into the locked storeroom and helped himself to various items.

Investigators say he took crime scene bags, investigative equipment, cleaning material, and knives — items crucial for anti-poaching operations.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said officers became suspicious when they noticed something strange outside the storeroom container.

“Members of the stock theft unit became suspicious when they noticed something odd and decided to investigate,” he said.

Once inside, they found clear signs of a break-in — ripped security seals, missing evidence bags, and scattered items.

Link to poaching syndicates

Police say the suspect had returned a second time, possibly to remove more evidence or cover his tracks.

“The suspect allegedly tried to put some items back, but his attempts were fruitless as he was nabbed,” Mdhluli said.

His arrest has sent shockwaves throughout the conservation community, raising questions about possible links to poaching syndicates.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi issued a stern warning about criminal activities in protected areas.

“We do not want anything that disturbs our crime-fighting operations in the park, including poaching,” he said.

The stolen items play a critical role in prosecuting poachers and safeguarding endangered wildlife in the iconic reserve.

Suspect due in court

Mkhwanazi said law enforcement would act swiftly, regardless of the suspect’s position or status in society.

“People should take note that anyone who commits a crime will be arrested, regardless of their status or position,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Masoyi district court later on Wednesday on charges of business burglary.

The police have not ruled out additional charges as the investigation continues.

“The matter is going to court, and we believe that the law will take its course without fear or favour,” Mkhwanazi said.

Police are probing whether the stolen items were intended for poachers operating within the world-famous Kruger National Park.

The arrest comes at a time when authorities are cracking down on syndicates exploiting South Africa’s natural heritage.