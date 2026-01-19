Santaco calls for road expansion as crash claims 13 lives on ‘notorious’ Vaal route

- Advertisement -

Accidents on the Vaal’s R553 (Golden Highway) have become a norm, according to Midday Mali, the chairperson of the Gauteng branch of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), following a tragic crash that claimed the lives of 13 learners in Vanderbijlpark.

The pupils, who were from different schools, died on Monday morning when a minibus taxi transporting them to school was struck by a truck at around 6am.

The horrific crash caused the minibus taxi to split into two pieces.

Drivers asked to exercise extra caution

“For instance, this accident and the way the minibus taxi is split into two pieces touch us deeply.

“It has killed our morale to work for the day because these are our children, the future of the country,” said Mali.

He extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the pupils who survived the crash and remain admitted to the hospital.

He also urged drivers to exercise extra caution on the roads, reminding them of the huge responsibility they carry when transporting passengers.

“We urged drivers to be extra careful on the roads because they are responsible for the lives of their passengers and other motorists,” Mali said.

Mali further called on the government to prioritise the expansion of the road where the accident occurred, saying it has become notorious for fatal crashes.

“This road is always killing people, [while] it is the backbone of the economy in this area. Its expansion will mean there is a flow and fewer accidents,” he added.

Hospitalised pupils moved to ICU

Meanwhile, Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the surviving pupils at Sebokeng Hospital and confirmed that they are in critical condition.

“We are not well with the lives of children being lost like this; we are disturbed,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko, speaking to Sunday World.

Despite moving the injured pupils to the intensive care unit (ICU), she expressed hope for their recovery.

“I went inside and saw them; I can confirm that our doctors are doing everything in their power to save their lives. We are optimistic that their condition will improve,” she added.

