Santaco mourns killing of Free State taxi boss lady Matshediso Nteo

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Free State has condemned the brutal killing of Matshediso Nteo (58), chairperson of the Qwaqwa United Taxi Association in the Thabo Mofutsanyane region.

On January 24, unknown assailants shot Nteo dead in Thabanatshoana village, QwaQwa, in what Santaco described as an ambush. The motive for the killing remains unclear.

Santaco said the murder robbed the taxi industry of a seasoned, disciplined, and courageous leader who had dedicated many years of her life to the sector.

Nteo rose through the ranks of the taxi industry, having served as deputy secretary, secretary, deputy chairperson and later chairperson of the QwaQwa United Taxi Association.

She held leadership positions during various terms, including 2017, 2021 and 2025, and was known for her firm stance on unity and transformation within the industry.

Shocked and saddened

Free State Santaco chairperson Emmanuel Mthimkhulu said the organisation was devastated by her death and called on police to act swiftly.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of comrade Matshediso Nteo, a fearless leader who served the taxi industry with integrity and humility,” said Mthimkhulu.

“This is a painful loss not only for QwaQwa and the Free State, but for the entire Santaco family nationally.

“We strongly condemn this heinous act and call on the South African Police Service to prioritise this case. The perpetrators must be brought to book without delay.”

Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said the killing highlighted the growing crisis of violent crime in the country, particularly against women leaders.

Condolences to the family

“The killing of Ms Nteo is deeply disturbing. It is especially alarming that women who step forward to lead are being targeted and killed, leaving families and communities without mothers and caregivers,” said Tsebe.

“This cannot be allowed to become normal. Protecting women and community leaders is a national responsibility.”

Santaco extended its condolences to the Nteo family, the Qwa United Taxi Association, and the broader taxi fraternity, saying it stood in solidarity with them and remained committed to peace, justice, and the safety of its members.

