Santaco strike in Eastern Cape coincides with reopening of schools

The principal mouthpiece of the taxi industry in South Africa, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), has announced that it will embark on strike in the Eastern Cape next week.

Following a meeting held in East London this week, Santaco issued a statement notifying the public about the reasons that led to the decision to strike.

According to Santaco’s provincial coordinator Gabs Mtshala, the meeting was attended by the representatives from Uncedo, Border Alliance, Eastern Cape Taxi Association, and Eastern Cape Bus Council.

“The entire Eastern Cape transport industry will embark on a provincial shutdown,” Mtshala said, noting that the decision to strike was as a result of “continued victimisation” of scholar transport operators by the ANC-led provincial government, and the failure of the government to honour the resolutions meant to address the issue.

“The provincial government has failed to respond and fulfill its promises,” said Mtshala, adding that the provincial government’s “irresponsible actions have caused financial harm to taxi operators”.

He said as a result of this, some taxi operators have lost their assets and businesses.

“We demand immediate payment of October, November, and December invoices together with all other outstanding invoices of operators who have not been paid for various reasons and delays.

“The provincial department of transport must provide proof that they will be able to pay January, February, and March 2023 invoices. It is senseless to start operating and providing service while taxi operators are told that there is no money to pay them.”

Santaco also alleged that the department has been paying for about 100 000

learners while the taxi operators are transporting close to 130 000 pupils. It also noted that the number of learners that will be paid for has been reduced for the 2023 academic year to 87 000 learners.

“We demand an escalation rate to be implemented to cushion the increase of fuel which is a major factor for operators. We expect the government to develop us, not destroy us,” Mtshala said.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose told Sunday World that the department is addressing the issue of funding, however, he said the taxi industry bosses are unfair by using the reopening of schools as a tool to fight the department.

“We are disturbed that they resorted to using the most important time, the time of the reopening of schools in the province, as a tool to fight this,” said Binqose.

“Without disputing the non-payment of other service providers, the allegations are unfair because there are those who received their full payments.

“The department is working on the issues of funds. After sourcing funding, further payments will be made to make sure that learners do not struggle next week.”

Thousands of Eastern Cape pupils go back to school on January 18.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author