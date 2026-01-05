Santaco urges vigilance as festive return traffic reaches peak

As thousands of commuters stream back to Gauteng and other economic hubs following the festive break, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has renewed its call for road safety, cautioning that the return-travel period remains one of the most perilous phases on South Africa’s roads.

In a statement issued on Monday, Santaco national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the organisation was intensifying its appeal for cooperation between taxi operators, drivers, commuters and law enforcement agencies as traffic volumes surge.

“This period requires heightened responsibility from everyone using our roads,” Phala said. “Santaco reiterates its commitment to road safety. And it calls for continued collaboration between taxi drivers, operators, commuters and law enforcement agencies.”

Hlokomela Road Safety Campaign

The call forms part of Santaco’s ongoing Hlokomela Road Safety Campaign, launched on November 30, 2025. It runs through the festive return-travel period, and is expected to conclude in mid-January, once traffic volumes subside.

According to Phala, the campaign is focused on ensuring commuters are transported in roadworthy vehicles and reach their destinations safely.

“The Hlokomela campaign is aimed at making sure that commuters are transported in roadworthy vehicles and arrive at their destinations safely during these peak travel periods,” she said.

She emphasised that safer roads depend on shared accountability rather than isolated enforcement.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility,” Phala said. “Safer journeys can only be achieved through cooperation between drivers and commuters.”

Santaco confirmed that it will continue rolling out road-safety activations along major routes. And also across provinces in collaboration with law-enforcement authorities. These interventions will focus on compliance, driver awareness and responsible road use.

Long distance taxi drivers

Special caution was directed at long-distance taxi drivers. This will particularly be those operating routes to and from the Eastern Cape. As well as those involved in cross-border travel. Phala warned that fatigue and distraction remain key contributors to crashes.

“Taxi owners are encouraged to continue making use of reliever drivers to reduce fatigue and improve safety,” she said. She added that “fatigue and distracted driving remain among the leading contributors to road incidents. And they are strongly discouraged.”

Commuters were also urged to play their part by planning trips in advance. They are urged to reduce excess luggage and exercise patience during peak periods. Phala encouraged passengers to use accredited public transport.

“In the interest of safety, commuters are encouraged to make use of accredited public transport modes. These include registered taxis operating within regulated frameworks,” she said.

