Santaco: ‘We don’t police immigration’

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has moved to distance itself from the debate over illegal immigration, insisting that its role is limited to transporting commuters and not to policing them or enforcing immigration laws.

Speaking at a media briefing in Sandton on Monday, Santaco chairperson Motlhabane Abner Tsebe said the organisation had listened to public criticism following last week’s joint appearance with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This left some South Africans believing the taxi industry had sided with law enforcement ahead of Tuesday’s planned protests.

Tsebe said Santaco felt compelled to set the record straight after concerns were raised that it had positioned itself against citizens exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

“We have heard those concerns, and they deserve a response,” he said.

According to Tsebe, the taxi industry’s only responsibility is ensuring that millions of commuters are able to travel safely each day.

“Santaco is not a law enforcement agency. Santaco is not an immigration authority. Santaco does not police communities. Santaco transports communities. That’s our sole responsibility.”

He said the decision to participate in last week’s media briefing alongside SAPS was intended to reassure passengers that taxi services would continue operating during the planned demonstrations, while police outlined their security plans.

Public transport would be available

“Our participation served one purpose only, and that is to reassure the millions of commuters who depend on taxis every day that public transport would remain available to them on the 30th of June,” Tsebe said.

While reaffirming Santaco’s support for the constitutional right to protest, Tsebe appealed to demonstrators to exercise that right peacefully and responsibly.

He said the organisation’s concern was not with lawful protest but with the possibility of violence similar to previous periods of unrest that resulted in loss of life, damage to businesses and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

“We have never opposed peaceful protest as Santaco. We have never sought to discourage South Africans from expressing legitimate concerns,” he said.

Tsebe also rejected suggestions that the taxi council had taken it upon itself to deal with undocumented foreign nationals, saying immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the state.

“Santaco does not determine immigration policy. Santaco does not enforce immigration legislation. Those responsibilities belong to the relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies established in terms of South African law.”

He added that although Santaco does not condone unlawful conduct, it believes everyone in the country should be treated in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

“Every person within our borders deserves to be treated in accordance with the law, with dignity, and with respect for the Constitution,” he said.

Tsebe further warned that instability could have wider economic consequences, noting that the taxi industry also plays a significant role in cross-border passenger transport across the Southern African region.

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