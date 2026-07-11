SAPS arrests UK murder suspect hiding in Johannesburg

A manhunt for a fugitive wanted by British authorities for the murder of his family concluded on Friday with a successful arrest following an intensive operation involving the SAPS Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

According to SAPS, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, following intelligence-driven investigations and coordinated efforts by various law enforcement units that successfully tracked down the fugitive.

Tshuma is sought by British authorities in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42), and their two daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5).

The victims’ bodies were discovered at their home near Bedford in the UK, prompting a manhunt for the suspect.

Intelligence-led policing pays off

Police said the suspect was traced through swift operational coordination and intelligence-led policing, culminating in his arrest on Friday.

The operation underscores continued cooperation between South African law enforcement agencies and their international counterparts in tracking and apprehending wanted fugitives.

Acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane praised members involved in the operation for their rapid and coordinated response.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives. Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that SAPS will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them,” said Dimpane.

Tshuma is expected to appear in court on Monday as legal processes related to the case get underway.

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