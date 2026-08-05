SAPS bosses identify cop caught slapping woman on video

Mpumalanga police have instituted disciplinary proceedings against a police officer after a video circulating on social media showed him allegedly slapping a woman carrying a child outside the entrance of Davel Police Station near Ermelo.

Provincial police management on Wednesday condemned the officer’s alleged conduct, describing it as unlawful and incompatible with the values and code of conduct of the South African Police Service.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the officer had been identified and disciplinary processes had already been instituted.

“The police officer involved has since been identified and departmental disciplinary processes have been instituted against him,” said Masondo.

‘Conduct unacceptable and unlawful’

He said police management had noted “with concern and dismay” the video circulating on social media platforms.

“Such conduct is unacceptable, unlawful, and goes against the values and code of conduct of the South African Police Service. Police officers have the responsibility to protect lives, uphold the law, and serve with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

Masondo said the incident stood in direct contrast to the SAPS’ commitment to combating gender-based violence and femicide.

“The SAPS remains committed to the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, and assures the public that the law will take its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Victim urged to open case

Police have urged the woman seen in the video to open a criminal case to enable the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

“The female community member is urged to open a criminal case so that the matter can be investigated by the relevant department,” Masondo said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the matter had been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which investigates alleged criminal offences committed by police officers.

The disciplinary action signals SAPS’ intention to hold the officer accountable internally while leaving the door open for a criminal investigation should the complainant lay charges.

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