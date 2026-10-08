SAPS busts multi-million rand drug lab in Krugersdorp raid

A joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, commonly known as the Hawks) has uncovered a multi-million rand illicit drug manufacturing laboratory situated on a farm in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

In a statement, police say that law enforcement officers discovered substantial quantities of Mandrax and ecstasy tablets at the facility. The operation marks another significant breakthrough for national crime intelligence units targeting large-scale drug manufacturing networks operating within the province.

Five Suspects Arrested

Five South African nationals who were found on the farm premises were immediately taken into custody by SAPS officials. Their specific identities have not yet been released pending formal charges and court appearances.

Senior SAPS officers are currently en route to the active crime scene to oversee further assessments and guide the ongoing investigation. Authorities indicate that additional details will be made public as forensic evaluations proceed.