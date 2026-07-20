SAPS confident of strong case as Cat Matlala’s attempted murder trial begins

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is confident it has built a strong case against alleged Big Five cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused as their high-profile attempted murder trial gets underway in the Gauteng South High Court on Monday.

Matlala and four co-accused are facing 25 charges linked to three alleged attempted assassinations targeting alleged extortionist and taxi mogul Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, media personality Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged attacks took place between August 2022 and January 2024.

Months of painstaking investigative work

In a statement issued on Sunday, Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane heaped praise on members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations for what she described as months of painstaking investigative work that led to the matter reaching trial.

“The commencement of this trial is the result of months of meticulous investigations, intelligence-driven operations and evidence gathering by members who refused to give up until those responsible were brought before the courts,” said Dimpane.

Investigations into the three cases began in December 2024. Detectives and intelligence operatives allegedly linking the accused across all three matters through extensive evidence gathering.

According to the SAPS, investigators have recovered two firearms allegedly linked to the attempted murders of Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys. The state’s case will also rely on forensic and ballistic evidence collected during the investigation.

‘Overwhelming evidence’

“Our investigators have collected overwhelming evidence that exposes the role played by each accused. This evidence will be presented before court, and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the trial,” Dimpane said.

She said the trial should serve as a warning to organised crime syndicates involved in contract killings. She added that police would continue using intelligence-led investigations and specialised resources to bring those responsible to justice.

Matlala is standing trial alongside alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, who remain behind bars after being denied bail. His wife, Tsakani Matlala, and co-accused Nthabiseng Nzama are out on bail pending the outcome of the trial.

Dimpane said the victims and their families deserve justice and expressed confidence that, should the accused be convicted, the court would impose lengthy prison sentences.