SAPS crack down on illegal mining after deadly tavern shooting

South African police on Tuesday arrested more than 100 suspects allegedly linked to illegal mining syndicates believed to be connected to a recent deadly tavern shooting in Gauteng province.

The sweeping security operation has intensified scrutiny of the escalating violence, access to heavy weaponry and gang-related criminal activity associated with illegal mining networks operating across the country.

The arrests followed a deadly attack on Saturday night in Wedela, a township near the gold-mining hub of Carletonville, about 80 km southwest of Johannesburg. Eighteen people were killed after heavily armed gunmen stormed a local tavern at around 9:30 pm and opened fire on patrons.

READ: Police hunt suspects after 27 killed in two separate shootings

Operation following tragedy

Police suspect the incident was a targeted retaliatory attack linked to territorial rivalries between illegal mining syndicates, following a similar shooting at the same tavern last month.

In an immediate response to the security threat, Gauteng police announced on Tuesday that multi-agency security forces arrested 121 suspected illegal miners and seized five firearms, including an AK-47 assault rifle and three handguns, along with gas cylinders, gold-bearing material and specialised extraction equipment during a joint sweep dubbed “Operation Prosper.”

Brigadier Brenda Muridili, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng, told Xinhua that a joint task force comprising police, specialised tactical response teams and the South African National Defence Force has been deployed in high-risk mining districts since March.

“This operation is guided by crime intelligence to target illicit mining hotspots across the West Rand, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni districts,” Muridili said, noting that operations are coordinated at the provincial level.

Communities affected by mining-related violence

Despite heightened law enforcement efforts, residents living in historic gold-mining towns continue to bear the brunt of syndicate-related violence, including turf wars, armed robberies, kidnappings and extortion.

Zama zamas operate in deep, dangerous underground networks, often forming heavily armed ethnic factions to secure territory.

READ: Ramaphosa unleashes SANDF to tackle illegal mining, gang violence

Mapaseka Sethusha, a 24-year-old Wedela resident who narrowly escaped Saturday’s attack by leaving the venue early, expressed deep trauma over the recurring violence.

“The people behind the violence are involved in illegal mining, many of them foreign nationals from neighbouring countries,” Sethusha said. “What scares us most is that ordinary residents have nothing to do with their feuds, yet we are getting caught in the crossfire. We just want them gone and the police to restore safety.”

Sethusha’s fears are echoed by many in Carletonville, where residents report that gang-related security woes increase dramatically after dark.

Unsealed shafts

Experts and mining researchers said South Africa’s illegal mining crisis is deeply rooted in historical and structural issues, primarily the thousands of unsealed, derelict mine shafts left behind as gold seams were depleted.

Official figures show that South Africa has more than 6,100 abandoned and derelict mines that were never legally decommissioned or environmentally rehabilitated.

David van Wyk, a veteran mining researcher, told Xinhua that some mining corporations failed to fully meet statutory closure obligations, leaving behind unmonitored infrastructure that invited organised crime.

“The root cause is that mining companies abandon these shafts without proper rehabilitation,” Van Wyk said. “That initial failure creates the vacuum. Unemployed youth and undocumented migrants from economically struggling neighbouring countries are then drawn into these dangerous shafts to eke out a living.”

Van Wyk noted that informal syndicates quickly militarise control over these shafts, establishing hit squads and illicit supply chains that sell scrap metal and refined gold to international buyers.

He urged the South African government to enforce strict regulatory accountability on mining companies and compel them to permanently seal abandoned shafts to cut off the illegal mining cycle at its source.

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