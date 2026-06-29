SAPS deploys top teams after Major General Feroz Khan shooting

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has mobilised high-level investigative units following the attempted murder of Major General Feroz Khan, who was shot in Houghton on Sunday evening.

The SAPS said in a statement it has committed maximum resources to investigating the attack on Khan, who was shot on 3rd Avenue in Houghton.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising the Gauteng Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service is spearheading the investigation. In addition, the Acting National Commissioner has directed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be incorporated to ensure that all possible leads are thoroughly pursued.

Major General Khan was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission on July 1, 2026. While the timing of the attack has fuelled public speculation, SAPS has cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage.

Police said it would be “premature and irresponsible” to speculate on any possible motive or to link the incident to his anticipated appearance before the commission, stressing that investigators will follow the evidence wherever it leads.

SAPS reiterated that any attempt to intimidate or harm individuals involved in judicial processes is treated with utmost seriousness. The police warned that any effort to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of commissions would be met with the full might of the law.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has strongly condemned the attack, assuring the public that no resource will be spared in identifying and arresting those responsible.

She also extended well wishes to Major General Khan, expressing hope for his speedy recovery and offering support to his family during this time.

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