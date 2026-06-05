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SAPS expels organised crime boss general Richard Shibiri

By Sunday World
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SAPS national head of organised crime, Richard Shibiri has been fired.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former Component Head for Organised Crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement issued on Friday, 5 June, the SAPS said the proceedings were conducted in line with internal prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct related to behaviour that brought the police service into disrepute. This included allegations that he had associated himself with a known criminal.

The dismissal marks the end of the internal disciplinary process against the senior police officer.

Authorities have not provided further details on the nature of the relationship or whether additional action may follow.

SAPS said the outcome underscores its commitment to upholding professional standards and integrity within its ranks.

This is a developing story

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  • Major General Richard Shibiri, former Head for Organised Crime at SAPS, has been dismissed following internal disciplinary proceedings.
  • Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct related to behavior that discredited the police service, including associating with a known criminal.
  • The disciplinary process was conducted in line with SAPS' internal rules and principles of procedural fairness.
  • No further details on the nature of Shibiri’s relationship with the criminal or potential additional actions have been disclosed.
  • SAPS emphasized that the dismissal highlights its commitment to maintaining professional standards and integrity within the police force.
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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former Component Head for Organised Crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement issued on Friday, 5 June, the SAPS said the proceedings were conducted in line with internal prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct related to behaviour that brought the police service into disrepute. This included allegations that he had associated himself with a known criminal.

The dismissal marks the end of the internal disciplinary process against the senior police officer.

Authorities have not provided further details on the nature of the relationship or whether additional action may follow.

SAPS said the outcome underscores its commitment to upholding professional standards and integrity within its ranks.

This is a developing story

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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