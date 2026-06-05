SAPS expels organised crime boss general Richard Shibiri

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former Component Head for Organised Crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement issued on Friday, 5 June, the SAPS said the proceedings were conducted in line with internal prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct related to behaviour that brought the police service into disrepute. This included allegations that he had associated himself with a known criminal.

The dismissal marks the end of the internal disciplinary process against the senior police officer.

Authorities have not provided further details on the nature of the relationship or whether additional action may follow.

SAPS said the outcome underscores its commitment to upholding professional standards and integrity within its ranks.

This is a developing story

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