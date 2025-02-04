SAPS hunts down men who shot two off-duty cops at illegal pub

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for at least five suspects who shot and killed four people — two of them off-duty police constables — at a tavern on Ikhwezi Road at Bhidla Section in Sundumbili on Monday night.

This was revealed by KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda in a media statement.

Netshiunda said during the shootout, four other people were injured.

Incident followed altercation at unlicenced tavern

It is alleged that the deceased persons were consuming alcohol when an altercation ensued between one police constable and a group of five men.

“The argument was resolved peacefully and the constable bought alcohol for the five men. A little later on, the other constable had another scuffle with the same five men just outside the tavern. This resulted in the constable being shot at.

“The bleeding constable reportedly ran back into the tavern with the suspects following him as they continued shooting randomly at everyone inside the tavern,” said Netshiunda.

He said during the commotion, three people were shot and killed at the scene, including the police constable.

bbb

“The second police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local health care facility. There, he was certified dead on arrival. Four more people were also shot and injured. And they were rushed to hospital,” said Netshiunda.

He said police have closed off the tavern and confiscated the liquor after it was established that the tavern was operating illegally.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. And police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to call the nearest police station or the crime stop number 08600 10111,” said Netshiunda.

Meanwhile, four Lesotho nationals were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of Free State police officer Constable Justice Sephooa.

Free State cop ambushed, killed at home

Sephooa, who was attached to the Ficksburg crime intelligence unit, was ambushed at his residence, where he was shot and killed on January 21.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the four suspects are aged between 34 and 36 years.

“The four Lesotho nationals who are in South Africa illegally were arrested by a Free State multidisciplinary team led by Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation together with the North West Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the National Intervention Unit (NIU), after an intense investigation was launched to trace the suspects.

Suspects arrested in North West

“They were located and arrested in Stilfontein, North West, then transferred to Bethlehem,” said Mogale.

Mogale said on January 21, two unknown African males arrived at Sephooa’s residence. One of them shot at the officer twice, then both fled the scene.



She said all four suspects will be appearing in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of murder.

“The national head of the directorate for priority crime investigation, Lt General (Dr/ Adv) SG Lebeya, appreciated the collective effort and the professional approach applied by the team on ensuring the perpetrators are brought forward to face the arm of the law,” said Mogale.

Two Free State cops killed while responding to house robbery

Similarly, four suspects have been arrested for the alleged killing of Free State police officers. The two officers, Constable Sipho Mohapi and Constable Gedione Motloung, were part of Namahadi Visible Policing.

Both officers were fatally shot while responding to a house robbery in Phuthaditjhaba on January 4.

Marasane Kabelo Anmony, 27, a South African, was arrested on January 16 in Makgalaneng village. He appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court last month, on charges of murder and robbery.

Pakiso Lethako, 32, a Lesotho national, was arrested on January 15. His alleged accomplice, Lakaje Piet Thetha, 53, was arrested two days later. A 29-year-old South African was arrested on January 20. He faces charges of two counts of murder, house robbery, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content