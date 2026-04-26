SAPS: More heads expected to roll

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola had prepared to move against the police’s top procurement official days before he himself was suspended, opening a new front in the widening fallout from the controversial R360-million health services tender.

Sunday World understands that Masemola was ready to serve a notice of intention to suspend Lt-Gen Molefe Fani, the divisional commissioner for supply chain management in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The planned move related directly to Fani’s role in the awarding of the tender linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, as well as his earlier role at the National Treasury, where he was involved in overseeing the SAPS budget vote.

The situation shifted dramatically on Thursday when President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Masemola on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of his criminal trial linked to the same tender.

That move halted any immediate action Masemola might have taken against Fani and transferred the decision to newly appointed acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane.

Sources familiar with her approach say she is methodical and cautious, often taking time before signing off on major decisions.

“She does not rush,” said one source. “She looks at everything carefully before she acts.”

Some have criticised her for what they describe as slow decision-making, while others say it has helped her avoid being drawn into the factional battles that have gripped the upper ranks of SAPS.

“People call it inertia, but it’s also why she has stayed clean,” another source said.

A notice of intention to suspend is an early step an employer takes before actually suspending an employee. It is a procedural move to give the employee a chance to respond. Before a final decision is made, the employee is typically given 24 to 48 hours to make representations on why they should not be suspended.

As head of supply chain management, Fani oversees how the police award contracts – placing him at the heart of the system now under scrutiny.

Appearing before an ad hoc committee probing the matter in Parliament, he acknowledged failures in the tender but insisted the system, not him, broke down.

He told MPs the committee does not redo the work of earlier stages in the process.

“If we were to re-check every single document… it would defeat the purpose of adjudication.”

Fani said that at the time the contract was approved, no major concerns were flagged to his committee. “All members indicated they were satisfied with the submission,” he added.

A key part of his defence is that critical warnings about the bidder never reached him.

He told the inquiry he only became aware of the controversy after media reports surfaced.

“At the time of adjudication, I did not know Mr Matlala at all.”

Police insiders described a sequence of events that unfolded at the genesis of the current crisis in 2025, painting a picture of early warnings, internal red flags and inaction at senior level.

Sources said Masemola was alerted that a “dodgy character” was poised to secure a lucrative police tender. Masemola then escalated the concern to the supply chain environment for verification.

At the time, Fani was on leave, and Maj-Gen Senobia Henkins was acting as head of supply chain management.

Henkins reportedly assured Masemola that the procurement process was compliant and above board. When Fani returned, he is said to have

given the same assurance.

But Masemola had already referred the matter to internal audit. A preliminary probe flagged irregularities in the tender process, according to insiders. The internal audit then alerted Fani, but sources said no decisive action followed.

The concerns were later reinforced when the audit and risk unit also independently confirmed the findings of the internal audit unit, strengthening the case that procurement rules may have been breached.

Still, insiders said the recommended corrective steps were not implemented.

Another insider questioned the focus on Fani’s past role outside the police. “It does not make sense why he is being pursued for issues linked to Treasury,” the person said.

However, a top cop suggested the issue may go beyond procedure. “Masemola should have acted a long time ago,” the source said, adding it could be that in the previous Treasury role Fani “would have encountered many financial discrepancies across departments, including SAPS.”

“There is speculation that Fani may have knowledge of sensitive matters involving senior officials. He is very smart and highly educated – it will not be easy to take him down,” the source added.

Fani entered SAPS in 2022 from the National Treasury, where he served as acting chief procurement officer and worked on state spending controls, including oversight linked to the SAPS budget.

At least 12 SAPS officials – the so-called “dirty dozen” – are charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the Medicare 24 contract.

Those charged include senior officers from brigadier to major-general level, with investigators alleging manipulation of procurement processes.

Further developments have emerged around one of those accused.

Rachel Matjeng, a brigadier charged in the case, was due to face an expedited internal disciplinary process this week but was allegedly unable to attend after being admitted to a psychiatric facility.

Sources claimed that similar “delaying tactics” have occurred before in SAPS when officials face disciplinary action.

Matjeng worked within the procurement environment and forms part of the group accused of enabling irregularities in the awarding of the contract.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said, “The SAPS confirms that systems are firmly in place to institute disciplinary processes against any members who have been, or may be found to be, involved in wrongdoing, in full compliance with our disciplinary

regulations.”

She said these processes were there “to ensure accountability, fairness, and due process while upholding the integrity of the organisation”.

“We, therefore, appeal and request that the SAPS be afforded the necessary space to thoroughly and independently deal with these matters.”