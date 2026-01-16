SAPS probe video of cop receiving ‘bribe’ from hawkers in Mbombela

Police in Mpumalanga have moved swiftly to contain reputational damage after a video allegedly showing a police officer receiving something from hawkers in the provincial capital’s CBD began circulating widely on social media, drawing sharp public reaction.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Friday that an inquiry docket has been opened. It referred the matter to its Anti-Corruption Unit in Middelburg for further investigation. The incident is understood to have occurred in Nelspruit, now officially known as Mbombela.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said SAPS had taken note of the footage. He added that it was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

Anti-Corruption Unit roped in

“An inquiry docket has been opened and forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Unit in Middelburg for further investigation,” Ndubane said. He added that progress and outcomes would be communicated once investigators had concluded their work.

The short clip has been widely shared across digital platforms. And it has reignited long-standing concerns about police conduct in central business districts. This is particularly around the relationship between law enforcement officers and informal traders.

Hawkers in many urban centres have previously complained of harassment and intimidation. They complained about the alleged demand for informal “fees” in exchange for being allowed to trade.

In Mbombela, the CBD has long been a pressure point where poverty and power collide daily. It is a space where livelihoods are fragile and authority is highly visible. Even a single alleged act of misconduct can quickly erode public confidence in policing.

Commissioner calls for calm

Acting provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Zeph Mkhwanazi urged the public to remain calm. He pleaded for internal processes to be allowed to unfold without interference. The SAPS remains committed to ethical conduct and accountability, he added.

“Should any member be found to have acted unlawfully, appropriate action will be taken. And such member or members will face the full consequences of their actions,” Mkhwanazi said.

The inquiry comes at a time when SAPS nationally is under pressure to demonstrate intolerance for corruption within its ranks. Particularly as communities increasingly use social media to expose alleged wrongdoing.

As the investigation proceeds, SAPS has appealed for patience. It warned against drawing conclusions before facts are established. For many residents and traders in the Mbombela CBD, however, the video has already underscored the fragile trust between the police and the public they are meant to serve.

