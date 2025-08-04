SAPS quietly hound ‘rogue’ cops post-Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi bombshell 

KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations of police capture by crime syndicates have triggered a swift disciplinary process to weed out elements in the crime intelligence division associated with suspected crime-accused businessman Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola hushedly launched an internal disciplinary process led by Western Cape Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile, who is conducting investigations based on the information retrieved from Matlala’s mobile devices.

The SAPS Tshwane Academy in Pretoria was a hive of activity last week, and Sunday World understands that Mkhwanazi, who brought the country into a tailspin three weeks ago with allegations of criminal syndicates infiltrating the cops, was present at the police training facilities on Wednesday.

Further information suggested that deputy national commissioner of police responsible for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who has taken a leave of absence, was among those subjected to the disciplinary process, but efforts to verify the information with him drew a blank.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe declined to comment “on SAPS disciplinary processes”.

But police insiders confirmed that Masemola delegated Patekile to oversee the proceedings as per the disciplinary framework empowering provincial commissioners to adjudicate misconduct cases, which aim to decentralise disciplinary processes while maintaining national oversight.

“People walk in there into the room; there is a big screen showing the exchange of messages with Matlala, and everyone implicated and their section heads would be asked to explain what the discussion was about,” said a source privy to the developments.

A highly placed officer, explaining Patekile’s role, said, “The delegation mechanism flows from the authority of the national commissioner to assign responsibilities to provincial leaders. Regulations also explicitly permit the commissioner to refer misconduct cases to provincial commissioners for investigation and hearing.”

Sunday World learnt that at least two more mobile devices were confiscated at Matlala’s place of residence with his wife and co-accused, Tsakani, and following forensic analysis, damning information was extracted, implicating even more police officers in being captured.

Mkhwanazi made a shocking claim on July 6, asserting that Matlala is connected to a “syndicate involving senior politicians,” which may include police minister Senzo Mchunu and former minister Bheki Cele.

Earlier this month Matlala was found with a phone in prison at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where he awaits the outcome of a case in which he is accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

In October 2023, Thobejane narrowly escaped a “brazen shooting” on the N1 highway near Sandton and sustained a foot injury, while a passenger suffered a “severe spinal wound”.

Matlala, who is notorious for his lavish lifestyle and multimillion-rand government contracts, is facing serious charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, and fraud.

He is being detained at Kgosi Mampuru’s C-Max prison, while his wife, Tsakani, secured a R20 000 bail.

Co-accused Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, who pulled the trigger, also remain in custody.

