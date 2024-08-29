SAPS top brass honours Mpumalanga female cop for heroic act

The world of law enforcement is tough.

It’s often filled with running boots, clinking handcuffs, and drawn firearms.

Yet, in a rare incident, Constable Prudence Diwe has shown extraordinary bravery. This was an act for which she has been recognised in celebration of Women’s Month.

Earlier this year, the officer from Secunda, Mpumalanga, faced a situation that tested her both as a police officer and as a person.

“It’s an honour to be recognised,” Diwe, 30, told Sunday World. “The national police office contacted me directly to congratulate me for being a woman police officer who went beyond the call of duty to save the life of a baby.”

Heroic act on the side of the dark road

The night of the incident started out as usual for Diwe and her colleague, Constable Jabulani Shongwe. Then it changed in an instant.

“I’ll never forget that night. The sky was dark when we got a call about a possible accident in Secunda. A concerned resident actually suspected that a motorbike had hit someone. But the story was completely different,” she said.

When they arrived, they didn’t find an accident.

They found a couple in distress.

The woman was in labour, right there on the side of the road.

“As we pulled closer, I realised she was feeling unwell,” Diwe said. “I asked her what was wrong, and her husband said she was going into labour. The thought of a woman giving birth on the side of a dark, deserted road sent chills down my spine. I knew we had to act quickly.”

The tension shifted from what could have been a crime scene to a race against time.

Diwe found herself in a different kind of battle.

“I remember her eyes — filled with fear and desperation. But I tried to calm her, to reassure her that everything would be okay. I told her to breathe deeply as I inspected her. Then I was stunned to see that the baby’s entire head was already out,” she said.

Even after having called for an ambulance, Diwe and Shongwe worked quickly.

Her focus was solely on helping the woman deliver safely.

Assisted childbirth on the road side

“I knew I couldn’t let her down, I gently guided her, helped her through each wave of pain. And then, in no time, I heard the most beautiful sound in the world — the cry of a newborn baby boy,” she said.

The relief was overwhelming.

“It was a moment of pure joy and relief. We had done it, we had brought a new life into the world. As I held the tiny, fragile baby in my arms, I felt a sense of purpose. A connection to something bigger than myself,” she said.

Diwe’s heroism did not go unnoticed.

She has been honoured by the national office of the South African Police Service.

“Being a police officer is more than just a job; it’s a calling. It’s about serving your community, protecting the vulnerable. Sometimes we must become temporary social workers as we assure victims of crime that they are now safe. And that everything will be okay. That night, I truly felt like I had lived up to that calling,” Diwe said.

Incredible work recognised

National police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, lauded the heroic act. She stressed the importance of recognising such acts, especially during Women’s Month.

“We must recognise the incredible work our officers do daily. Often under the most trying circumstances,” she said.

“Constable Diwe’s actions are a shining example of the dedication and bravery we see in our women in blue. Their contributions go beyond crime prevention. They are vital to the fabric of our communities.”

Van Wyk added: “Celebrating officers like Constable Diwe during Women’s Month is not just about acknowledging their courage. But also about inspiring others. It is crucial that we boost the morale of our officers and emergency workers. Reminding them that their efforts do not go unnoticed.”

