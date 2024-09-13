SARS boss pays tribute to late cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan

Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of South African Revenue Services (SARS), praised the late Pravin Gordhan, a former cabinet minister, as an extraordinary leader who revolutionised the government departments in which he worked.

Kieswetter said Gordhan, aged 75, was a model of integrity, good governance, and accountability wherever he served in government.

Gordhan, a qualified pharmacist, served as the SARS commissioner from March 1999 to March 2009.

Following a brief fight with cancer, Gordhan passed away in the hospital early on Friday morning, according to Adrian Lackay, the spokesperson for the family.

“Today is a day of profound sadness with the passing of the beloved former minister Pravin Gordhan, affectionately known as PG to many of us, a remarkable steward leader whose contributions to SARS and our nation will be remembered for generations to come,” said Kieswetter.

“As the commissioner of SARS from 1999–2009, it was PG who ushered in and evangelised the notion that SARS exists to serve a higher purpose of enabling government to build a capable democratic state that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development in the interest and wellbeing of all South Africans.

“It was he who set the organisation on a path that still directs and inspires us today and will continue for decades to come.”

Modern tax administration

He continued: “PG was, without doubt, the one who conceptualised and laid the foundation for a modern tax and customs administration.

“Pravin Gordhan’s leadership and unwavering commitment to public service have left an indelible mark on South Africa’s economic landscape.

“As a key figure in SARS, he championed policies and reforms that strengthened the institution, transforming it into a globally respected revenue service.”

In addition, Gordhan held a number of prominent positions, such as minister of public enterprises, minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and minister of finance.

“His lifelong commitment to building a fair and just society for all will continue to inspire future generations of public servants and leaders,” said Kieswetter.

“I will remember him as a committed social activist who dedicated his life to the struggle and the improvement of the material conditions of South Africans at a time when we were in the steely grips of state capture; it was PG who stood fearlessly for justice and equality.

“He spoke with courage of his deep conviction and did not count the tremendous cost to him and his family.”

Family requests for privacy

After the general elections of 2024, Gordhan made the decision to step down from active politics in order to spend more time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Vanitha Raju, and his daughters Anisha and Priyesha. According to Lackay, the Gordhan family is requesting privacy to grieve.

“The Gordhan family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time of grief,” said Lackay.

“Funeral arrangements and the details of a media briefing by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on behalf of the Gordhan family will be announced in due course.”

