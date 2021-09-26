SARS declares war on Major League DJz and Tumi Masemalo for unpaid taxes

Johannesburg- The taxman is singing a war song against musicians Major League DJz and Tumi Masemalo for dancing away from their tax responsibilities.

Sunday World can reveal that the South African Revenue Services (SARS) has obtained default judgments against the artists at the Joburg high court this week as a first move towards attaching their assets to recover the money to off-set their tax bills.

Popular duo Major League DJs was also targeted by SARS for its tax book shambles.

The popular house music pair, consisting of twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere, famous for throwing star-studded festivals called Major League Gardens at FNB stadium, has been slapped with just under R9-million tax bill.

According to court papers, which Sunday World has seen, Major League DJz, owed SARS over R1.3-million in unpaid company income tax and over R800 000 in additional tax.

The amount skyrocketed to R3.1-million after R900 000 interest was added to the debt.

The musicians also owed SARS over R2.2-million in value-added tax and R1.3-million additional tax. The quantum increased to over R4.8-million when over R1.1-million interests and R56 000 were added.

Major League also owed SARS a total of over R279 000 in unpaid pay-as-you-earn tax but the sum went up to a total of over R740 000 when R290 000 additional tax and R56 000 in penalties were added to it.

They also owed SARS a total of R373 000 in unpaid unemployment insurance fund and a total of R680 000 in skills development levy.

TV actress Tumi Masemola was also hit with a R1.4-million tax bill on Tuesday.

According to the judgment obtained by SARS in the Joburg High Court, Masemola, the lead singer of urban pop group Gang of Instrumental, owed SARS over R660 000 in unpaid personal income tax.

Like Major League DJs, Masemola, who played Letisha on SABC sitcom City Ses’la, is also on the verge of losing her assets after ignoring SARS’s final letter of demand.

Masemola said she was not aware of the default judgment against her.

The Mbere twins had not responded to questions sent to them on Thursday at the time of going to print.

