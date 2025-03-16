SARS shows ‘boss lady’ Zari who is boss over tax debt

The taxman has shown reality TV star and businesswoman Zari, The Boss Lady, who is the boss after slapping her with a whopping R5-million tax bill for dodging tax.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Sars obtained a default judgment against Zari The Boss Lady, born Zarinah Tlale, at the Joburg High Court last week after she failed to pay the hefty tax bill for several months.

According to court papers, which we have seen, Tlale owed the taxman just under R3-million for personal income tax, but the amount ballooned to over R5-million after more than R2.1-million in interests and R19 000 in penalties were added to the debt.

Before applying for the default judgment against Tlale, who starred in the popular Netflix show Young, Famous & African, Sars wrote her a final letter of demand on August 9 last year, instructing her to pay the staggering amount or enter into a payment plan with the receiver of revenue to settle it.

The taxman threatened to attach and auction Tlale’s assets if she failed to do so.

“According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods … You are requested to make full payment within 10 days from the date of this letter of demand,” read the letter.

In the letter, SARS instructed Tlale, who is reportedly the founder of Brooklyn City College in Pretoria, to apply within 10 business days from the date of issuance for the arrangement to pay the debt in instalments if she was unable to pay the full amount.

The feted socialite and influencer, with over 9.5-million followers on social media, was also told to apply for suspension of the debt if she intended to submit or had submitted a formal dispute or compromise of a portion of the tax, where this would provide a higher return to the fund than liquidation, sequestration, or other collection measures.

SARS also informed Tlale, who was involved in a public spat that hogged media headlines with Norma Mngoma on the show, that if she did not comply with its demands, it would go to court to seek an order to attach and auction off her assets.

“Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money.

“A civil judgement is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets.

“If you are a natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to SARS based on your and your dependents’ basic living expenses … If you are a non-natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on

serious financial hardship,” the papers read.

But the sizzling hot belle, who is returning to the show’s season three, appeared to have cocked a snook at SARS’ instruction, leaving the taxman with no choice but to rush to court to seek relief.

Attempts to solicit comments from Tlale left a blank.

The porcelain-skinned Tlale is not the first celebrity who found herself on the wrong side of the law for dodging the taxman.

Popular music duo Major League DJz were hit with a R9-million tax bill, while Gang of Instrumental lead singer and actress Tumi Masemola received a R1.4-million tax bill.

Other celebrities who found themselves on the wrong side of the law for not being tax compliant include television and radio icon Bonang Matheba, slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, retired Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Amakhosi team manager Bobby Motaung, legal eagle Dali Mpofu, internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee, pop chanteuse Makhadzi, and award-winning actor Rapulana Seiphemo, among others.

