Sars targets Gupta kingpin Salim Essa for R2.7bn for undeclared income

The revenue collector is pursuing Dubai-based Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa for R2.7-billion after finding that he had under-declared his income over seven years between 2012 and 2019.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) audit of Essa’s tax compliance status, dated December 21 last year, returned with proposed adjustments Sars intended to make in order to determine taxable income for the relevant tax periods.

While records initially showed that Essa had no outstanding tax returns for income tax and provisional tax, Sars found the assessment misleading.

